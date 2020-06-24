Colombian Model Laura Sagra Sizzles In Red Lace Lingerie

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra delighted her 863,000 followers with her recent post. The image showed off her killer curves in red lace lingerie.

Laura, who is the sister of Anllela Sagra, another famous Instagram celebrity, wore a body-hugging red bodysuit in her newest update. The item of clothing featured an entirely lace upper that clung to her form and showed off her cleavage with its plunging neckline.

The bottom of the bodysuit was plain and cut high over her hips as she posed with her slender legs spread and one bent to the side. The lingerie appeared to be backless as some of her smooth waist was shown behind the arm that rested at her hips.

The model posed with one hand on top of her head. Her light blond locks were parted off-center and styled in gentle waves which cascaded down over her shoulders.

Laura wore red lipstick that was the same fiery shade as her outfit. She appeared to be wearing dark mascara on her eyelashes and her brown eyes were further highlighted with eyeliner and smoky shades of eyeshadow. Some blush appeared to be present on her sculptured cheeks.

The model posed in a room with white walls and two darkly stained wooden doors. It appeared that she was in a bedroom as one leg was supported on a bed that featured a white comforter. To the side of her, two boxes with an animal-print pattern could be seen as well as a darker one on top.

Laura did not include a geotag to identify where she was. In addition, she only captioned the snap with a red heart emoji, which gave no further indicator of her location either.

As soon as Laura posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within one day, the picture had gathered more than 32,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her legions of fans.

“You look amazing beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Belíssima,” a fan simply stated, which translates to “wonderful” from Portuguese.

“You’re out of this world! Gorgeous,” said another user.

“Beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, adding a row of heart emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the heart, fire, heart eyes, and star-eyes emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura showed off a more casual look on June 4. In that Instagram update, she wore a soft pink bra and velvet pants for the relaxed snap.