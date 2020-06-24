White House Correspondents’ Dinner Canceled Due To The Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

The annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner has officially been canceled for 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the famous dinner had already been postponed to August 29, but now it will not happen at all.

Members of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) received an email explaining the cancellation decision from WHCA president and ABC News Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl.

He wrote that they had been working diligently to find a way to make the dinner possible, but “after consultation with medical experts, government authorities, and our own members, we’ve concluded that it is just not possible to put on the kind of dinner that promotes the best in journalism and allows our guests to comfortably and safely enjoy themselves.”

As the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is considered to be “one of the most prestigious journalism events,” Politico reported that Karl mentioned the press in his statement.

He specifically praised the “truly inspiring story of journalism in 2020, particularly White House journalism.”

The Hollywood Reporter stated that in light of the cancellation, several sponsors would be donating to charities with the money they would have used to buy tickets.

A cancellation from the WCHA is a significant decision since the event is reportedly its “the main source of revenue.”

While not as reverential as the main event, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner afterparties have become famous hotspots for Hollywood actors and D.C. politicians in the past.

Politico reported that the association would try to host a special virtual event to honor “the First Amendment” and to acknowledge those receiving scholarships and awards.

Karl hoped they would still be able to “enjoy a few laughs” even through a remote, online event.

On social media, many users felt the dinner was unnecessary and should have been canceled “permanently” a long time ago. Several users commented that the dinner felt “self-congratulatory.”

“May it never return!” tweeted one person.

Back in February, The Inquisitr reported that Saturday Night Live alum Kenan Thompson had been tapped to host the event. It is not yet clear if he might host the dinner in 2021 instead.

The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Thompson’s hosting seemed to suggest that the event was trying to get back to its more comedic roots.

Typically, the president would attend the dinner and be “roasted by a guest comedian before taking the podium to roast the press.”

Last year, historian Ron Chernow hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, leading to a more subdued event.

President Donald Trump has not attended the event since he was inaugurated into office in January 2017.