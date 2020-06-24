Anllela Sagra Sparkles As She Wears Denim-Style Briefs And Crop Top In Latest Instagram Video

Instagram model Anllela showed off her chiseled physique to her 11.7 million followers in her recent video post. Wearing denim-style briefs and a crop top, the celebrity also included a sparkly filter for added effect.

The Instagram sensation wore a cropped white top that barely covered her assets. Because of this, as she danced in the clip, a little underboob was revealed. She teamed this item of clothing with tiny denim-style briefs. These featured what appeared to be a fly and loops for a belt. On her feet were white socks and gray sneakers.

Anllela’s dark hair was unstyled and appeared slightly damp, as though she had just taken a shower. It hung loose and over her shoulders while she gyrated seductively in the video. She wore what appeared to be dark mascara and eyeliner as well as neutral shades of eyeshadow that highlighted her eyes. Her cheeks were further sculpted with blush and it looked like she had selected a light-colored lipstick to complete her look.

During the short clip, the model rolled her toned hips in time to the music playing. Anllela also fiddled with her hair before smiling at her intended audience.

Over the top of the video was a special filter that sparkled. In addition — as one of her admirers pointed out — it also gave the appearance that her entire body had just been doused in water.

The celebrity stood in a room that featured a white floor and a red wall. A cabinet behind her displayed some objects and a bench to one side was also crowed with what appeared to be electrical items such as speakers underneath a huge screen. It was not indicated in the caption or the geotag where Anllela was located. In addition, it was hard to discern if she was at home or out in public.

As soon as Anllela posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the image had garnered 264,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Big flex,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Awesome body,” a fan said.

“Flawless standard-setting beauty,” said another user.

“My dream girl,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

While there were plenty of written comments, many of Anllela’s followers preferred to use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and kissing emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anllela posted another video update earlier in the day. In that one, she wore a skimpy animal-print bikini and gave the peace sign as she posed for the clip.