Emily Ratajkowski Spends Her First Day As A ‘Blondie’ In An Itty-Bitty Black Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski recently underwent a major change to her appearance by dying her signature brunette tresses a gorgeous honey blond. She took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to show her 26.6 million followers how she spent her first day as a “blondie” with a sizzling new set of photos that added some serious heat to her page.

The multi-slide upload included a total of five photos that kicked up with a close-up snap of the 29-year-old gazing at the camera with a smoldering stare. Her newly-lightened locks were styled in a middle part and fell to perfectly frame her face in messy, teased waves. She wore a high-neck black tanktop that clung tightly to her slender frame, though slipped into an even skimpier ensemble for the remainder of the update.

Emily sent pulses racing with her wardrobe change, which was into an itty-bitty black bikini from her own Inamorata Swim collection. A tag on the photo indicated that her two-piece included the Orpheus Top — a classic, triangle-style number with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its plunging neckline exposed an eyeful of cleavage as she worked the camera, while its too-small cups tease a hint of underboob as well.

The I Feel Pretty star went for a mismatched look and wore her brand’s Neptune bottoms on her lower half. The garment featured ruched paneling that covered up only what was necessary, treating her audience to a full look at her sculpted legs and killer curves. Its waistband sat low on either side of the model’s trim waist to highlight her flat tummy and abs.

Emily’s adorable puppy Columbo joined her in the final slide of the upload. She crouched down by his side and wrapped her arms around his neck as her platinum tresses spilled down her chest.

Fans of the catwalk queen certainly seemed to like her new look and showed their approval by hitting the like button on the upload nearly 425,000 times after just two hours of going live. An additional 2,472 flocked to the comments section as well to shower the beauty with compliments.

“My God! So perfect,” one person wrote.

“Obsessed,” quipped another admirer.

“Looking like a queen blonde or brunette,” a third follower declared.

“I love the blonde!!! Beyond gorgeous,” remarked a fourth fan.

Emily’s last Instagram appearance as a brunette was earlier this month when she shared a series of eye-popping snaps to commemorate her 29th birthday. Fans were just as in love with her darker locks, awarding the upload more than 1.2 million likes and 4,294 comments to date.