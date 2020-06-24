Krissy Cela Rocks Blue Sports Bra And Matching Shorts For New ‘Absolute Burner’ Workout Videos

Krissy Cela added a four-part workout to her Instagram page on Tuesday that she called the “Absolute Burner”

Dressed in a blue sports bra and a pair of matching biker shorts, Krissy started the workout with a set of kneeling pushups. During this exercise, Krissy kept her knees on the ground and crossed her heels as she used her arms to push her body up from the floor and lower it.

In the second video of the series, she assumed a plank position for a set of shoulder taps. As the name of the exercise suggests, Krissy had to alternate touching each shoulder with the opposite arm which forced her to briefly balance her body weight on one arm.

Next, she sat on her exercise mat and swung both legs from side. Krissy tilted her torso backward each time she lowered her legs and forward every time she raised them. In her caption, she called these “wind-wipers.”

In the fourth video of the series, Krissy ended the workout with a series of bridges. She lay on her back for this one and then raised her hips and lowered them, keeping her arms at her sides as she did so.

Krissy suggested doing each exercise for one-minute intervals, in her caption, and to complete the circuit three times.

The post has been liked more than 22,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, some fans seemed to think that the circuit would be challenging if they tried it.

“Dang girl I feel the burn just from watching this burner!!” one person wrote before adding a fire emoji to their caption.

But others seemed eager to give it a try.

“Love this and I will definitely do this,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“I did the body burn today and loved it. Definitely going to try this out,” a third person commented.

“I’m in love with your workouts, tomorrow doing this,” a fourth wrote.

In a previous post, Krissy warned her audience that the workout she demonstrated would be difficult. During the four-part circuit, Krissy skipped rope and then performed sets of jumping squats, mountain climbers, and pushups.

“Just when you thought that I was going to make things a little easier I go and spice it up a little more with this one,” she wrote in the caption.

The video has been viewed more than 166,000 times and close to 500 Instagram users have commented on it.