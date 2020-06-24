Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Does The Splits While Wearing White Jumpsuit

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo recently did some end-of-the-day stretches that impressed her 1.5 million Instagram followers. In the short clip, the celebrity easily slid downwards into the splits as she smiled at the camera and showed off her physical capabilities.

Qimmah wore a white jumpsuit that hugged her every curve. The item of clothing had what appeared to be a waffle-weave pattern and featured a keyhole cutout over the fitness fanatic’s chest. The sleeves were T-shirt length and the back of the jumpsuit was mostly bare, exposing the model’s toned muscles.

Standing on a balcony, the celebrity’s dark hair was pulled back tightly into a low ponytail. Smoothed at the front, her tight curls fell over one shoulder as she kicked one leg high into the air before lowering herself into the splits.

The celebrity wore a little makeup. On her eyes appeared to be some mascara and dark eyeliner as well as neutral shades of eyeshadow. She also seemed to be wearing a pale shade of lipstick.

During the clip, the fitness fanatic stretched her arms up into the air, holding them there briefly before lowering them to the ground for added support. Qimmah then smiled at the camera before she lowered her upper torso down and rested her head on her thigh.

The entire stretch was performed outside on a balcony. A city landscape could be seen beyond the glass barrier that Qimmah used to support herself at the start of the clip.

Clear skies could be seen overhead and brilliant sunshine shone down on the fitness trainer as she performed her impressive feat.

As soon as Qimmah posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within a single hour, the clip saw more than 10,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Good Job Baby,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Maybe white is your color!!” a fan said.

“Very impressive,” said another user.

“More with this fit please,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to use emoji in order to convey how they felt about the clip. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyes, and muscly arm emoji.

Qimmah often shows off her amazing athleticism on her official Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she shared a TikTok video in which she climbed up onto DeStorm Power’s shoulders before flexing her biceps as she stretched out.