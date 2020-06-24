Jessica Weaver Goes Naked In Latest Instagram Update As She Asks Her Followers How They De-Stress

Instagram model Jessica Weaver teased her 9.6 million followers with her recent post. Sharing two images of herself on a massage table, she enquired as to how her fans liked to de-stress.

The single post which contained two images stitched together, showed a naked Jessica as she posed while sitting on a massage table. In the first snap, the Instagram sensation covered her ample chest with a white sheet and a fluffy blanket. As one hand held the bedding against her cleavage, the other rested gently on the bed. Her head was thrown back slightly and her eyes were closed as if totally relaxed from the therapeutic session.

The second shot highlighted more of Jessica’s killer curves. With her back on more of an angle to the camera, her rounded booty was certainly the focal point of the picture. In the snap, the sheet only just covered her chest as she leaned forward.

Jessica wore her blond hair high up on her head in a messy bun for the images and appeared to be without makeup. Both pictures also featured soft lighting that further highlighted her golden features.

In addition to getting deep tissue massages in order to lower her stress levels, Jessica also listed getting out in nature, the gym, and pamper days as ways in which she liked to relax, among several other activities.

As soon as Jessica posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within 10 hours, the image had gathered more than 10,500 likes and nearly 2,000 responses. The images might be deemed unsafe for work by some. As a result of this, they can be viewed via the celebrity’s official Instagram account.

“The gym after a hard day at work wow definitely gorgeous,” one follower wrote in response to Jessica’s question.

Another fan offered to help Jessica.

“I am good at massage,” they responded.

However, most of her supporters were more interested in Jessica’s appearance.

“Super hot girl,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“B-e-a-utiful absolutely beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using a long string of emoji after their comment.

Many of her followers decided to simply use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular were the heart-eyes, fire, kissing, and variations of the heart emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica asked her followers to rate her pajamas in yesterday’s Instagram video update. Wearing an orange top with cartoon minions and tiny shorts that were rolled down, her admirers were instantly captivated.