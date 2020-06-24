Amanda Cerny Rocks Ribbed Bikini With A Face Mask And Leaps Into A Pool

Amanda shared a series of photos that captured her descent into the water.

Amanda Cerny exposed a lot of skin in a skimpy bikini, but she kept the bottom half of her face covered up in a set of photos that she shared with her 25.9 million Instagram followers on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old model and YouTube star was photographed taking a flying leap into a pool. A series of pictures taken in rapid succession captured Amanda’s descent into the water, but first she posed on a stretch of green turf near the pool. She wore a ribbed, burnt-orange bikini with thin spaghetti straps and underwire cups that accentuated her ample cleavage. Her matching bottoms were a low-rise design with thin side straps that were stretched tight around her shapely hips. The front of the garment was a tiny triangle of fabric that provided a scant amount of coverage.

Amanda’s swimsuit put her fit physique on full display, including her sculpted ab muscles and toned legs. She stood with perfect posture and posed with one leg slightly forward. This accentuated the curve of her round derrière.

Amanda was wearing no accessories, but she did have a protective mask affixed to her face. The covering was white with elastic ear loops and a moldable metal nose piece. The mask appeared to be disposable.

Amanda wore her long brunette hair down. She was holding a gray-and-white striped towel behind her, and she had a somewhat intense look in her eyes as she stared straight in front of her. A few palm trees and large leafy plants were visible behind Amanda, along with a luxury building.

In a few of her follow-up photos, Amanda was captured in midair over the pool. Her second snapshot showed her striking a superhero-like pose with one fist thrust out in front of her and her legs extended behind her. She still held the pose in her third photo, but the fourth image showed her with her arms down and her eyes squeezed shut, as if she were bracing for impact. The final four pictures captured her large splash as she hit the water.

The post’s geotag indicated that Amanda’s photos were taken at the Caoba luxury apartment complex in Miami, Florida. In the caption of her post, she noted that face masks are now mandatory in the city.

In the span of an hour, Amanda’s photos received over 366,000 likes and 1,400 comments.

“Some heroes wear capes, others wear face masks,” read one response to her post.

“Should be face mask ‘amandatory,'” another fan quipped.

A few of Amanda’s followers criticized her for using a mask for her photo shoot, and she clapped back at one of them.

“You just ruined a mask that someone could have used,” the commenter wrote.

“Okay Karen,” read Amanda’s retort.

Amanda wasn’t wearing a mask in another photo that was taken in Miami. She was standing on a walkway at night and showing off a wardrobe malfunction.