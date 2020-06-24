Activist Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Calling Statues Of Jesus Christ A ‘Form Of White Supremacy’

Progressive activist Shaun King has received multiple death threats after his assertion that images and of Jesus Christ that appear to be caucasian are a form of white supremacy.

The author and Black Lives Matter supporter stirred considerable controversy with his comments concerning Christianity that laid blame on numerous churches.

King made his comments via Twitter on Monday, saying he thinks the statues of every white European that churches claim is the visage of Jesus should be taken down.

“They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down.”

The activist’s assault on the Christian symbols wasn’t relegated to statues, however. He included “All murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother.” King also said that their white friends should be removed along with Jesus and his mother, Mary, again calling it a “gross form [of] white supremacy.”

King ended his comments calling the recreations of Jesus and his family to be “tools of opression” as well as “racist propaganda,” saying they should all come down.

Experts have long since said this is likely the most accurate depiction of Jesus. White Americans who bought, sold, traded, raped, and worked Africans to death, for hundreds of years in this country, simply could not have THIS man at the center of their faith. pic.twitter.com/Mn1pOCR233 — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 23, 2020

There was a widespread backlash from the Christian community appeared to take exception to King’s efforts to remove long-accepted symbols of Christianity. However, according to King, some of those offended went further than to rail against his ideas and threatened him personally. The Black Lives Matter activist took those threats to be further confirmation that his ideology was correct.

King said in another tweet that he had received around 20 death threats in the 12 hours since his controversial tweet was posted.

“It pretty much proves my point. Your religion is actually whiteness with a Christian patina.”

The provocateur was quick to clarify that he is himself a “practicing Christian” as well as an ordained minister who served as a Senior Pastor for many years.

“If my critiques of the white supremacy within the Christian world bother you to the point of wanting to kill me, you are the problem. Christian whiteness has ALWAYS been dangerous.”

King, who is a Brooklyn native, is no stranger to controversy. Notably, the activist has been accused of being a White man who is masquerading as being a Black man, due partly because of having two White parents listed on his birth records.

The former newspaper columnist has also been called out for what some consider to be improper business dealings where he was accused of failing to refund more than $20,000 in donations for an activist organization.