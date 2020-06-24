Danielley Ayala Shows Off Major Sideboob In Risqué Shower Pic

Danielley Ayala’s fans have come to know her for her sexy Instagram photos, but the model it to another level today with a risqué new pic from the shower. So far, the update has been liked over 364,000 times, and it’s no wonder as the model wasn’t shy about showing off her major sideboob. The image is available on her Instagram page.

She was photographed in the middle of a shower as she raised her chin in the air and smiled widely with her eyes closed. The water left her completely drenched and it cascaded from her face onto the rest of her figure. She apparently wore nothing for the sultry snap, although it was hard to tell for certain as it was cropped from her waist up.

Her hair was wet and brushed behind her shoulders, and she placed her arms strategically in front of herself to partially censor her figure. Even so, her chest was left mostly bare and her tiny waist peeked through. And although it didn’t look like she wore any jewelry, her tattoo on her lower back was visible.

Behind her were tan shower walls, and the bright natural lighting streamed into the space from the left side of the space. Her left side, including her arm and chest, were well-lit. On the other hand, her back and face were left in the shadows, and the corners of the shower were completely dark.

The photographer, Sydney Irene, was given credits via a tag in the post. Danielley also gave her a shout-out in the caption for her ability to capture the great shot.

The sensations many admirers took to the comments section to send their love, and for the most part, it looked like the update was a hit.

“@danielleyayalaa you just make me stop scrolling every time,” declared a fan.

“What a divine and perfect view,” raved a second devotee.

“Jeeezzzzzz I’ma [sic] turn this to my screensaver,” gushed another supporter.

On the other hand, some of her followers cast their doubts on her physique.

“That looks not natural,” wrote a fourth social media user, with others expressing their agreement.

Danielley also posted another update six days ago and called attention to her chest, although that time, she opted to do so in a white cardigan. She smiled sweetly for the snap and wore her hair down with her locks obscuring the right side of her face. Her top was buttoned once in the center and was otherwise undone, leaving her cleavage on full show. She posed inside a bedroom with a bed and a wicker chair.