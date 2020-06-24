Ashleigh Jordan Flaunts Toned Lower Body In Red Leggings For New Workout Videos

Ashleigh Jordan focused on training her legs in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Rocking a pair of flattering red leggings and a white sports bra, the blond fitness model started the workout with a set of fast squats. For this exercise, she began the workout with her legs slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Ashleigh also raised her arms in front of her chest every time she bent her knees and lowered her body for the squat. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 20 repetitions.

Next, she combined side lunges with leg lifts. She began in a standing position and then lifted one knee and took a large step to the side. She then bent the knee of her active leg and shifted her weight in its direction. Ashleigh recommended doing sets of 10 repetitions for three rounds.

In the third video of the series, Ashleigh knocked out a series of reverse lunge kickback pulses. With one leg in front of the other and both knees bent, Ashleigh raised her back leg and lowered it to complete her reps. For this move, she suggested doing three sets of 15 repetitions on each leg.

Then in the last clip of the series, Ashleigh ended the workout with a set of standing leg deadlifts into squats. She added a pair of dumbbells to the workout at this point and held them in front of her thighs as she performed a wide-legged squat. Next, she straightened her legs and lifted her glutes before she raised her torso back to its original position. Her caption recommended doing three sets of 15 repetitions.

The post has been liked close to 10,000 times, and over 1000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, several fans seemed to be more enthralled by Ashleigh’s workout attire that her exercise demonstration. Both the leggings and the sports bra are from her athleisure brand, NVGTN. But it looks like the leggings were the star attraction as several fans expressed a desire to own the curve-hugging workout pants.

But some Instagram users reacted to the workout that Ashleigh shared.

