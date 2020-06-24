Alessandra Ambrosio Goes For A Dip In The Pool In A Skimpy Aquamarine Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio recently enjoyed a day relaxing day at the pool, where she looked as gorgeous as ever in a tiny green bikini. The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her Instagram account earlier today to share a stunning snap from her dip in the water that has since earned nothing but love from her devoted fans.

The 39-year-old appeared to be emerging from the cool water in the sizzling snap, as she was soaking wet and dripping water off of nearly every inch of her bronzed body. She posed in profile to the camera with her hands on her hips while tilting her head slightly upwards toward the sun. She wore a serene look on her face, and had her eyes closed in a blissful manner.

Naturally, the Brazilian bombshell was clad in a sexy two-piece from her own Gal Floripa line for her mid-afternoon swim that perfectly suited her model physique. Her look appeared to include the collection’s new Wave top in a shiny aquamarine hue that popped against Alessandra’s bronzed skin. It had a bandeau style neckline and thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The number also looked to feature a unique in the middle of its cups, which fell low on her chest and exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Alessandra’s lower half was completely submerged in the water, making it difficult to tell which bikini bottoms she chose for the day. It was apparent, however, that the number had a cheeky cut, as an outline of her sculpted legs and booty made an appearance underneath the surface of the pool. It also seemed to have a curved waistband that was pulled high up on her hips to draw attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Alessandra accessorized with a trendy bracelet stack, as well as stud earrings and a pendant necklace that rested in the middle of her bronzed decolletage. Her brunette tresses were worn down and slicked back to her head, and she appeared to be going makeup-free to show off her striking natural beauty.

Fans certainly seemed impressed at the sight of Alessandra’s incredible bikini body, which they showed by hitting the like button over 134,000 times during the upload’s first eight hours of going live. An additional 604 followers flocked to the comments section as well to shower the catwalk queen with compliments for her latest skin-baring display.

“Stunningly beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Perfect,” quipped another fan.

“That is one hot photo,” a third follower remarked.

“Swiming pool never looked so good,” commented a fourth admirer.

Alessandra has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of steamy photos lately, many of which show her rocking skimpy swimwear. Another recent upload shared over earlier this month captured her enjoying a day at the beach in a belted Versace one-piece. The designer look also fared well, racking up nearly 72,000 likes and 453 comments to date.