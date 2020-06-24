Puerto Rican Fitness Model Yarishna Ayala Flaunts Muscular Physique And Underboob In Tiny White Bikini

Puerto Rican fitness model Yarishna Ayala showed off her amazing physique to her 2.2 million Instagram followers in her recent post. Wearing a white bikini, the celebrity held a strong pose that definitely impressed her fans.

The model wore a white bikini top that barely covered her assets, resulting in plenty of underboob being put on display. She teamed this with matching briefs. These had side straps that were knotted high over her toned hips. On her head, she wore a visor. Her entire body was slightly oiled to further show off her physique.

The Instagram sensation was also perfectly made up for the occasion. She appeared to be wearing plenty of dark mascara and eyeliner as well as eyelash extensions. Smoky shades of eyeshadow further highlighted her stunning eyes. On her lips seemed to be a pale shade of lipgloss.

Yarishna stood tall in the pose with her hands behind her head as she gazed down towards the camera. Her long dark locks fell straight down her back and only a few strands were seen at her waist.

With the positioning, her toned arms were shown off in exquisite detail. She also stood with her legs slightly spread, highlighting the insane muscle definition of her thighs. Her oiled up abs were also front and center, drawing the eye directly to them.

Behind her, a row of tall palm trees could be seen leading off into the distance. However, the background appeared to be intentionally blurred so further details such as the weather or location could not be ascertained.

The model tagged Toby Harrison in the photo. He is a Dubai-based photographer who often takes pictures of fitness models. WBFF Entertainment and the company’s president Paul Dillett, along with Allison Dillett, were also tagged in the image.

As soon as Yarishna posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours, the image had gathered more than 30,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.

“The Best,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are amazing!!!,” a fan said.

“You’re the most beautiful woman in the solar system,” another user gushed in appreciation.

“I have no words,” a fourth person wrote, adding three fire emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart, and fox emoji.

Yarishna often flaunts her chiseled figure on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the fitness fanatic recently wore a black and red string bikini that highlighted her killer curves.