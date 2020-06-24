Anllela Sagra Sizzles In Tiny Animal-Print Bikini

Instagram model Anllela Sagra teased her 11.7 million followers with her recent video post. Wearing an animal-print bikini, the celebrity also gave the peace sign during the short clip.

Anllela’s swimwear featured shoestring straps that did up around her neck in a halter-style. The tiny bikini barely covered her chest as she posed for the video. As a result of this, plenty of underboob was on display.

The bikini briefs were also scant and did up in bows that sat high on her hips. During the clip, the Instagram sensation ran her hand along one of the straps before pouting for the camera and holding up two fingers in the universal peace sign.

The celebrity wore her brunette hair out in the clip and it cascaded over one shoulder in messy waves. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in neutral shades in order to highlight her natural beauty.

Also on display was Anllela’s insane physique. The model often showed off workout videos on her Instagram account and her chiseled abs were certainly front and center in her latest post as she showed off the achievement resulting from those long hours of hard work.

She appeared to be in a shop as racks of clothing could be seen behind her, although, one fan asked if it was actually her personal wardrobe.

Anllela tagged Mike “Ohrangu” Tang in the video post. He had also previously shared another clip of the celebrity in the same bikini to his account. In addition, health coach Cristina Pilo was also tagged.

As soon as Anllela posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within a single hour, the image had amassed 149,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Perfect beautiful,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Gghrrrrrrr like the tiger [I’ve] been searching for,” a fan said.

“Perfection,” said another user.

“So wild,” a fourth person wrote, also using three fire emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart emoji. However, the muscle arm was also used often in relation to Anllela’s chiseled form.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anllela was recently snapped at the gym. Wearing a crop top and shorts, the model also covered her face with a protective mask, indicating that she wore it as she worked out in the public location. Prior to that shot, during the coronavirus lockdown, Anllela had been sharing selfies of her exercising at her workout space at home.