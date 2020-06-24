Linn Lowes Shows Off Amazing Fitness Transformation In Before-And-After Instagram Post

Linn Lowes took to Instagram on Monday to show her 2.5 million Instagram followers how her dedication to fitness has transformed her body.

In the post, the Linn spliced an old photo of herself with a more recent video. In the photo, she rocked a pink sports bra and gray shorts. The imaged showed that she was much slimmer at the time that it was taken and she displayed very little of the chiseled musculature that fans normally see in her almost-daily Instagram posts.

In the video of her current physique, Linn wore a striped gray sports bra with gray shorts. The outfit flaunted the defined muscles of her upper body and midsection. During the clip, she drew even more attention to her sculpted abs by pointing to them as she turned her torso from side to side.

In her caption, Linn encouraged her fans to create and pursue their own fitness goals. She also wrote that it’s ok to change those aspirations every once in a while, stating that she sometimes wants to add muscle to her frame while other times a short term challenge like accomplishing “15 pull-ups” is her main goal.

The post has been viewed more than 200,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 250 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several fans shared positive reactions to Linn’s message in the caption and some of those comments came from fellow Instagram influencers.

“Yes to knowing it’s ok to change your focus and goals! You are such an inspiring human being,” wrote Katie Crewe, a fitness trainer with one million followers on the social media platform.

“You’re such an inspiration love,” another supporter wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“Yeeees! Your journey and the story behind it is one of the most inspiring and admiring for me! Not only your physical progress but your mindset is game and I love it!” a third Instagram user gushed.

“Yes… we can never be everything to anyone but ourselves,” a fourth fan commented. “Thank you for the reminder.”

Linn regularly shares Instagram videos that show how she maintains her enviable physique. In a previous video series, she performed a circuit that included lunge presses, monster curls, side lunge crunches, side kicks, lunge kicks, and curtsy curls. Linn did the workout outside and used a set of dumbbells and a short black resistance band.

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times, and over 300 Instagram users have commented on it.