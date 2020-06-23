Victoria Villarroel Sizzles In Black & White Bikini While Wishing For A Yacht Trip

Victoria Villarroel showed off her curvaceous backside in a sexy print bikini as she stood on the deck of a yacht, which floated in cerulean water. The model noted that she wished she was in such a location now, and it appeared as if she had spent a lot of time at home recently amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In the image, Victoria stood on the narrow deck of a shiny white vessel that floated atop gorgeous blue water just off the shores of a sandy beach paradise. The scene reflected in the boat’s window and white paint. She posed with her hands on the railing turned slightly away from the camera as she looked back at the lens over her shoulder. The model wore a tiny thong-style black and white bikini bottom that showed off plenty of her assets and rose over her hips with black strings. The garment showed off a bit of Victoria’s tan line, which was lighter than the surrounding sun-kissed skin. The matching top featured a white triangle to protect her modesty, and a black string stretch across her back and another tied around her neck.

The brunette beauty wore her hair piled atop her head in a messy topknot with several tendrils that curled at the nape of her neck, and she accessorized with medium hoop type earrings. It appeared as if Victoria stayed mostly makeup-free for the shot, and a few freckles showed across her nose. The model kept her full lips closed, and she had a pleasant look on her face.

In her caption, Victoria expressed that she wished she was on the boat, which appeared to indicate that the image was a throwback. Her fans shared the love with more than 109,000 hitting the like button and almost 475 taking a moment to leave a comment. The flame emoji featured heavily in the replies, indicating that many viewers thought she looked hot in the swimwear.

“Goddess! Where’s the bikini from,” asked one Instagrammer who also included two heart eye emoji. So far, Victoria has not replied with an answer about the brand of swimwear she wore.

“Seriously obsessed with you,” a second devotee exclaimed along with a pink double heart emoji.

“Madame, you look SO GOOD,” declared a third fan.

“The beauty is Arriving,” a fourth follower wrote.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Victoria showed off her dangerous curves in a sexy lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line, and she appeared to be a new ambassador for the brand, which features beauty of all types and sizes.