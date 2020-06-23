Erica Fett Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Pink Bikini

On Tuesday, June 23, American cosplay model Erica Fett uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

In the suggestive snaps, the 31-year-old posed in from of gauzy white curtains. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a textured pink bikini with o-ring detailing. The skimpy swimsuit put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Erica accessorized the sultry look with gold hoop earrings and a silver nose ring.

The Instagram star styled her long locks in tousled waves and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She made her gorgeous green eyes pop with an application of what appears to be warm-toned eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and a light coat of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, blush, and nude lipstick.

In the first image, the model kneeled with her legs spread on the wooden floor. She placed one of her hands on her thigh and the other on the back of her head. Erica gazed directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. The following photo was a close-up shot that focused on her unbelievable body.

In the caption, the social media sensation stated that she had “[l]ost weight.” Erica also encouraged her followers to visit her OnlyFans account.

Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You’re beautiful,” wrote a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“All the right curves in all the right places,” added a different devotee.

“You look absolutely gorgeous baby. Gosh I love your body,” remarked another follower.

“You look sensational,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 45,000 likes.

The tattooed model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she opted to go braless while wearing a plunging wrap dress, leaving little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.