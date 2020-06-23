Stassi Schroeder Posts First Pregnancy Pic, Reveals She’s Having A Baby Girl With Fiance Beau Clark

The fired 'Vanderpump Rules' star shared the happy news on Instagram.

Stassi Schroeder is having a baby girl with her soon-to-be-husband, Beau Clark. The Vanderpump Rules star broke her social media silence a little more than a week after getting fired by Bravo to share a happy pregnancy pic as she revealed the gender of her child on Instagram.

In the photo, Stassi, 31, was pictured wearing an off-shoulder, mauve knit dress as she put her hands on her tiny baby bump. The former Bravo star was all smiles as her fiance kissed her on the cheek.

Beau was already in girl dad mode with bright pink sunglasses as he held Baby Girl Clark’s very first #OOTD, a bright pink onesie with her mom’s signature hashtag for “Outfit of the Day.”

Many of Stassi and Beau’s friends and other Bravolebrities were among the first to offer the couple congratulations in the comments to the post.

Stassi’s Vanderpump Rules bestie, Katie Maloney-Schwartz wrote, “Can’t wait to meet her!”

“HEART EXPLODING!” added pal and Kristina Kelly.

Former Summer House star Stephen McGee wrote, “Congrats! So so so happy for you! Please get her a tiny baby full-length mirror ASAP!”

And Summer House stars Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard also offered Stassi and Beau congratulations, as did The Bachelor’s Catherine Giudici Lowe.

Stassi’s first pregnancy pic comes two days after her fiance revealed that his mom gave him a parenting book for Father’s Day and one day before Stassi’s 32nd birthday.

Fans know that Stassi has been talking about her desire to become a mom for a while now. Last year, on her now-defunct Straight up With Stassi podcast, the former Vanderpump Rules star admitted she cared more about having a baby than getting married, according to BravoTV.com. The Next Level Basic author added that once Beau proposed to her, her focus was looking “hot” on her wedding day, so she wanted to hold off on the baby.

Now that the baby is on the way, there is no word on what beau and Stassi will do about their wedding plans.

The expectant mom and her fiance had originally planned to wed this October in Italy, but the coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold.

The couple, who have been quarantining in their $1.7 million Hollywood Hills, had another expected life change when Stassi and fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were all fired from the long-running Bravo reality show as their past racially insensitive actions resurfaced. Stassi also lost her brand deals, her wine line, and her podcast amid the scandal. Her pregnancy was announced days later.