‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Wednesday: Devon Feels Smothered

The Young and the Restless preview for Wednesday, June 24 brings Bryton James Daytime Emmy winning performance for Oustanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series from October 16, 2006. In the storyline, Devon struggled to adapt to life after he lost his hearing. Elsewhere, Jack and Jill fought over Jabot, and Victoria went too far in trying to help Brad.

Devon (Bryton James) struggled with his hearing loss, according to SheKnows Soaps. Dru (Victoria Rowell) said that she quit her job to spend more time at home to help Devon, which he did not appreciate. Of course, Carmen (Marisa Ramirez) caused Dru to lose her job, and she had only tried to keep the bad news from her children. Once Devon learned the truth, he was furious that his mom lied to him, and then he decided to take matters into his own hands by visiting Carmen at Newman Enterprises. Devon confronted her and told her that Dru is intense but a good person. Ultimately, Neil (Kristoff St. John) interrupted the argument, and Carmen stormed off. Neil couldn’t believe that Devon had come alone, and he tried to get Dru to pick him up. When Devon insisted on using a cab, Neil said he’d drive his son home. The whole thing made Devon feel smothered by his family. Devon declared that he wasn’t a child and took off before Neil could catch up with him.

Meanwhile, Jill (Jess Walton) and Jack (Peter Bergman) fought for control at Jabot. Jack had an idea for a risky investment with Mr. Kim (Eric Steinberg), and Jill felt hesitant to move forward. She decided not to go for the global expansion, so Jack called Mr. Kim and let him know that Jill was resistant. Mr. Kim called Jill and expressed his desire to meet, and Jill was furious at Jack for undermining her. Instead of acting contrite, Jack told Jill that Jabot needed stronger leadership, which didn’t sit well with Jill. They met with Mr. Kim, and Jack managed to further insult Jill by acting like she wasn’t staying true to John Abbott’s vision for Jabot. It turned out that Jack was behind the House of Kim, and he was trying to keep it a secret.

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) crossed the line to help Brad (Don Diamont). Her car was broken into, and the thief stole a portfolio about the Grugeon collection. Brad asked Victoria to stay out of it, and that upset her since they were on the same side. Later, Brad apologized and said that he was worried about her safety. Brad asked Victoria to drop the search, but she called her broker and asked the broker to search for the reliquary.