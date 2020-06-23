‘Little Rascals’ Alfalfa Actor, Brandon ‘Bug’ Hall, Arrested For Allegedly Inhaling An Air Duster

Brandon “Bug” Hall, the actor who famously portrayed the character Alfalfa in the 1994 hit movie Little Rascals, was arrested over the weekend for allegedly being caught inhaling an air duster in Weatherford, Texas, TMZ exclusively reported on Tuesday.

Weatherford police officers told TMZ that it was one of the actor’s family members that contacted the police. When they arrived, “the cops say they saw a TON of air duster cans — used for keyboards — all over the room.”

Cops on the scene reportedly asked the 35-year-old if he was “huffing,” which is both a high-risk act and criminal, and Bug supposedly admitted to doing it.

He was arrested and charged with “misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical.”

In a police report obtained by Fox News, it was indicated that the people who called to have authorities conduct a “status check” on Hall believed he might be at risk for an overdose and allegedly say they saw him using the air duster next to a dumpster.

Us Weekly said the incident occurred at a hotel in the area.

The article reported that Hall was escorted to Parker County Jail and held on a $1,500 bond.

Fans of the actor on social media hoped that he would be able to find help or rehab if needed. Many users felt it was unfair for him to be arrested for huffing, despite the fact it might be harmful; they felt jail was not the right answer. Several people did not realize that it was illegal.

“Messed up but why was he arrested? That’s crazy,” asked one person.

“Rascals gone have to break him out watch,” joked another alongside two crying emoji.

“For what? Ah come-on that ain’t a big deal, let him go. We should all be allowed to smell our own markers in the privacy of our own home,” tweeted a third user.

A few Little Rascals fans said they felt their “childhood” had been tarnished.

TMZ mentioned that the actor had potentially fallen on hard times over the last few years. After Little Rascals, he landed roles on various television shows and movies, including Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves, The Stupids, The O.C., Nikita, Charmed, and Castle, but it over the last few years he does not appear to have worked much.

He returned to the Little Rascals franchise with a brief cameo in the direct-to-video film The Little Rascals Save the Day.

According to Us Weekly, Hall married Jill DeGroff in 2017, the couple shares two daughters together, Josephina and Therese.