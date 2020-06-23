Bebe Rexha Sizzles In A Black Bikini & Shows Lady Gaga Some Love

Bebe danced to the song "Rain On Me" in a TikTok video.

Bebe Rexha got wet and wild while jamming to a Lady Gaga song. On Tuesday, the “I’m a Mess” songstress shared a new video on her TikTok account, and she looked like she was having a blast as she danced around in a bikini.

Bebe’s video was filmed at the same pool that recently made an appearance in a series of short clips that she uploaded to her Instagram stories. The 30-year-old musician looked radiant as she cooled off in crystal-clear water that rose up to her hips. She was rocking a solid black two-piece that showcased her hourglass curves. The swimsuit included a fixed triangle top with thin shoulder straps that crisscrossed in the back. The garment was wet and shiny, and it clung to her chest.

Bebe’s matching bottoms featured thick adjustable side straps with silver hardware on the sides. They were pulled up high on her curvy hips. The back of the garment was a cheeky design that left little of her voluptuous backside to the imagination.

The “Say My Name” singer accessorized her sleek, sexy, and sophisticated swimsuit with two gold medallion necklaces. She also rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses with dark lenses. Her shoulder-length blond hair was down and slightly damp.

Bebe confidently flaunted her bikini body as she got her groove on to the song “Rain On Me.” She lip-synced the lyrics as she made dramatic arm movements and seductively ran her hands down her body. She also tugged on her bikini bottoms right before she began spinning around. She jumped up and down and raised her arms high up in the air as she twirled in the water. Bebe had to reach up and adjust her shades at the end of her energetic performance.

In the caption of her video, Bebe professed her love for Gaga.

Bebe’s fun and playful pool video racked up over 37,000 likes within the first three hours after she uploaded it to her account. Her fans also took to the comments section to let her know how much they enjoyed seeing her show off her exuberant summer spirit.

“Summer love!!! Love the life, joy and smiles!!!” read one response to her video.

“Yes Queen! Living your best life!” gushed another fan.

“The beauty, the grace. YES! I wish I had your lifestyle girl,” a third remark read.

“Bebe you are so beautiful and a power icon,” a fourth admirer wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bebe shared some more of her summer fun with her fans in a creative TikTok video that concluded with the singer hiding her body behind a large sunhat.