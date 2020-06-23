Hillary Clinton Claims She Is Working To Send Donald Trump ‘Back To The Golf Course Full-Time’

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton spoke to comedian Amy Schumer in a Variety interview that aired Tuesday afternoon and talked about her efforts to stop Donald Trump from winning reelection in November. As reported by Breitbart, the discussion began when Clinton touched on her loss to Trump in 2016.

“I still to this day have people who breakdown in tears when they see me, not as often as they said in the first two or three years,” Clinton said.

The former secretary of state called the loss an “emotional gut punch” and said that both she and her fans were equally “devastated” by the unexpected turn of events.

“I was really worried about Trump, but he’s been worse than I even feared he would be, as I tried to warn people he would be,” she continued.

Clinton attacked Trump’s “terrible decisions” with regards to dealing with the protestors and claimed his decision to call in the military ran contrary to the Constitution and the country’s “fundamental values” and “humanity.”

“So, I have carried with me this real sense of deep responsibility that, ‘Oh, my gosh, I just can’t bear the fact this man became president.'”

According to Clinton, who won the popular vote against Trump in 2016 but lost the electoral college, she is spending the majority of her time doing what she can to “retire” Trump and “send him back to the golf course full-time.”

Clinton has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for president. According to Politico, she earned Biden’s joint fundraising committee with the Democratic National Committee $2 million back in May, which broke the record for a one-night haul without the former vice president in attendance. The funds came from a Zoom fundraiser that, unlike past Biden campaign events, allowed donors to donate additional money due to the joint committee.

Clinton has generally remained out of the public eye since her loss in 2016, The Hill reported. But she entered the spotlight again to promote her Hulu documentary, Hillary, and also conducted a media tour in 2019 with her daughter, Chelsea. The tour came after the pair published their book, The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience.

Per Politico, former President Barack Obama also endorsed Biden and is expected to draw in significantly more money than Clinton due to his “star “power. According to Bloomberg, Biden and Obama’s reunion fundraiser has thus far raised $4 million. The virtual event is taking place on Tuesday, and over 120,000 people have reportedly purchased tickets to the event as of Tuesday morning.