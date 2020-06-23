Sommer Ray Gets Cheeky & Teases That She’s Ready For An Adventure

Instagram model Sommer Ray shared a new array of sultry snapshots on her page on Tuesday afternoon. The slate of nine shots started off with an alluring close-up of the model’s gorgeous face. However, things quickly got saucy with some different positions and angles that revealed many of her curves and plenty of skin.

The caption of Sommer’s new post consisted of a simple question as she wondered if someone would take her on an adventure. People were quick to respond, and it appeared as if she had plenty of her nearly 25 million followers ready to step up and fulfill her request.

Sommer did not note the location of this photoshoot. However, the series showed her sitting on the side of a highway, a tunnel just a short distance behind her. The second photo showed the model holding her arm out, her thumb up, suggesting that she was ready to hitch a ride with someone.

She wore a black bandeau top along with a very unique pair of black shorts. The shorts had long fringe along the bottom hem, and the cut of the back showcased Sommer’s pert derriere. Sommer added a black hat and pair of boots to her ensemble, along with some bold pieces of jewelry and a black handbag.

The variety of positions utilized in this series of photos gave all of Sommer’s fans something to appreciate. Her cleavage was shown in some photos and her curvy backside was accentuated in others. She took advantage of the opportunity to flaunt her long, lean legs, and she displayed a rather sultry pout throughout the series of uploads.

It only took about an hour for this new Instagram post to receive more than 315,000 likes from Sommer’s massive following. Nearly 2,500 comments came in quickly as well and this hitchhiking adventure vibe of Sommer’s was a clear hit.

“how does it feel being the most perfect human ever,” one follower teasingly asked.

“Sommer makes my face light up,” a fan declared.

“WOW YOU ARE SO PERFECT,” another follower hollered.

“youre perfect and the prettiest person ever,” someone else noted.

This Tuesday afternoon selection of photos was just the latest tease from the popular Instagram model. For example, another recent post highlighted a session she did in an exotic location with black sand.

It is not uncommon for Sommer’s sultry photos to receive more than 1 million likes on her page. It certainly seems that this new group of snaps is well on its way to replicating that level of love from the popular model’s fans.