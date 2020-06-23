Kayla Moody Flips Hair & Lifts Up Wet Tank Top While Posing On A Beach In Suggestive Instagram Video

On Tuesday, June 23, American model Kayla Moody shared a suggestive Instagram video with her 899,000 followers. The provocative clip can be viewed here.

The brief video showed the social media sensation posing on a beach. While the exact location was not specified, the post’s geotag indicated that the video was filmed in Florida. Kayla flaunted her fantastic figure in a white muscle tank top. The garment was wet, insinuating that she had gone for a dip in the ocean. She opted to go braless under the sheer top, leaving little to the imagination. She also wore a pair of neon pink high-cut bikini bottoms that accentuated her curvaceous hips. The model kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell’s long locks looked tousled and windblown, giving her even more sex appeal. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and voluminous lashes. Kayla also sported a white-tipped French manicure.

The clip, that had been edited to be slowed down, begins with Kayla leaning forward and flirtatiously flipping her damp hair. She stood with her back arched, as she tilted her chin upward, with her mouth slightly open. Kayla grasped the hem of her shirt and lifted it up, showing off her toned midsection. At the end of the video, the model lowered her gaze and turned her head, as she pulled on the tank top.

In the caption, the Instagram star asked her followers to let her know the name of their “favorite beach” and insinuated that she may visit the location.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Kayla’s question.

“Favorite beach locally: Vilano Beach. Favorite beach in the world: Railay Beach in Thailand,” wrote a commenter.

“My home Huntington Beach… none better, you’d fit in perfect there!!” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Wow Kayla! So sexy and beautiful honey! You are definitely [t]he best ever,” gushed a fan.

“Gorgeous woman,” added a different devotee.

Kayla has not yet responded to the comments. The post has been viewed over 16,000 times since it was shared.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.