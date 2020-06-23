Pregnant Sophie Turner Is Reportedly Due In The ‘Next Couple Of Weeks’

The actress recently showed off her baby bump during an outing in Los Angeles.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas will have a new person in their family very soon. According to sources speaking with Us Weekly, the Game of Thrones star is “due in the next couple of weeks.” Earlier this year, a separate source also confirmed Turner’s pregnancy and said that they were expecting the baby in the middle of summer.

Rumors of Turner’s pregnancy have been circulating for months, but Jonas and Turner have yet to confirm the news themselves. When the rumors first began to circulate earlier this year, a source told Just Jared that the couple were intent on keeping the news private.

“The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” one source said.

Another added that Turner had intentionally been looking for a new wardrobe to accommodate the baby.

“Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body,” the source explained.

Although Turner and Jonas haven’t made any announcement of their pregnancy, Turner has been spotted on several occasions sporting what appears to be a significant baby bump. She and Jonas were spotted taking a walk in Los Angeles on Father’s Day. According to Mail Online, the couple was on their way to get ice cream after playing tennis with a friend. In the images, both Jonas and Turner are rocking very casual looks and sporting masks. Jonas also appears to be looking directly at the camera, which suggests he may have spotted the photographer taking the image.

The sex of the baby is currently unknown, but if the reported due date is accurate, it’s only a matter of weeks before the world will know.

The two were married in May of 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards and then had a more formal wedding ceremony in front of friends and family in France the following month. Before their relationship even began, though, there were a couple of conditions that both Turner and Jonas had to meet for one another.

In an interview with James Corden in April, Jonas said that Turner made him watch all of the Harry Potter films before she would date him. Jonas explained that the movies are on every Christmas in the UK, and he binged all of them and fell in love with the series.

Jonas had a condition of his own, though. In order to make it a fair trade, he told her that she had to watch the Lord of the Rings movies in return.