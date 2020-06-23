New Coronavirus Numbers Close To Breaking Record Set Back In April

As all 50 states in America reopen their economies in some fashion and protests continue across the country, the number of new daily coronavirus cases is nearing the record set back in April. As reported by The New York Times, the record high for new cases came on April 9, with 34,696 new cases. On June 22, the publication reported 30,451 new cases, which appears to continue the upward trend that began on June 8.

More than half of American states are currently experiencing an increase in new daily coronavirus cases over the last 14 days — California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona, North Carolina, Louisiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Alabama, Washington, South Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, Utah, Arkansas, Nevada, Kansas, Oklahoma, Delaware, Oregon, Idaho, West Virginia, Wyoming, Hawaii, and Montana.

In 17 states, the number of new daily coronavirus cases is on the decline — Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Rhode Island, Kentucky, New Mexico, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Maine, and Vermont.

In other areas, such as New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, the new daily cases have remained relatively stable over the last two weeks.

Although The New York Times claims that the most populated areas in the United States have “suffered tremendously,” it noted that the effects of the virus’ effects are complex.

“But unlike in the early days of the pandemic, it is not so simple to say that big cities have been hit hardest. On a per capita basis, many of the places with the most cases have been small cities and rural communities in the Midwest and South.”

Despite the increase in new daily COVID-19 cases, the number of new daily deaths from the virus has been declining. The daily death toll high came on April 15, with 2,752 deaths. From here, deaths have been steadily declining, which just 360 new deaths on June 22. According to The New York Times, approximately 40 percent of the deaths from the coronavirus in America come from nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Dr. Daniel Rusyniak, the chief medical officer for Indiana’s state social services agency, claims that nursing homes are prime breeding grounds for COVID-19.

“This disease creates the potential for a perfect storm in a long-term care facility — large groups of vulnerable people living together and a highly transmissible virus that may not cause symptoms in those who care for them.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, recent reports suggest that the spike in COVID-19 cases across the country is being driven by young people who work front-line service jobs or ignore social distancing recommendations.