Ron Jeremy Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault In West Hollywood

Adult-film star Ron Jeremy has been charged with four counts of sexual assault, The Los Angeles Times reported. Specifically, the actor has been charged in relation to events that allegedly took place in West Hollywood, California beginning in 2014.

Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, has been charged with three counts of forcible rape and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. Jeremy, 67, allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman at a West Hollywood house in 2014, allegedly sexually assaulted two women at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and allegedly raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in 2019.

He is reported to have used a foreign object in three of the rapes with which he’s charged.

Prosecutors are asking that his bail be set at $6.6 million.

“Our statement is short. ‘No, means no.’ That is all I am willing to say at this point,” Marie Napoli, an attorney for one of the women, said, speaking to Rolling Stone.

This is not the first time Jeremy has faced allegations of sexual misconduct. In 2017, Rolling Stone reported on a slew of sexual assault allegations against him. Indeed, a 2016 YouTube video — narrated by a woman named Ginger Banks — detailed allegations of sexual assault from multiple women, most of whom also worked in the adult film industry.

The video amassed accusations from women on Twitter.

“He tried to forcefully kiss me on the lips and he grabbed my ass,” one woman wrote.

“He slipped his fingers into my panties under my panties and into my vagina #notokay,” another tweeted.

Also in 2016, prosecutors dropped criminal charges against Jeremy, citing lack of evidence. In that case, a woman alleged she had gotten intoxicated at a club and that Jeremy separated her from her friends and raped her.

Unlike other male adult film stars, Jeremy has never, in his 40-year career, been muscular, toned, or even conventionally attractive. Indeed, his bushy mustache, hirsute and pudgy physique, and wild, unkempt hair stood in juxtaposition to his purportedly 9.75-inch penis. Further, he developed a reputation for his stamina and for his ability to perform on command — qualities required of an adult industry performer.

In addition to his lengthy career in adult films, Jeremy has also built a name for himself as a performer in music videos and mainstream films, usually doing cameos as himself, as well as for his stand-up comedy.

If convicted and given the maximum sentence on all counts, Jeremy faces as much as 90 years to life in prison.