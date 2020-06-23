Russian Hottie Polina Malinovskaya Rocks Neon Nails & Nude Bikini On Her Birthday

Russian hottie Polina Malinovskaya is back in a bikini on Instagram, and her fans could not be more thrilled. The model dropped her first swimsuit-clad shot in several days to celebrate a special occasion. You can see Polina’s NSFW snapshot here.

The photo was snapped outdoors on a day that looked to be picture-perfect. Polina did not use a geotag to share her specific location. In her caption, she told fans that it was her birthday, and noted she’s still gorgeous as ever. The model posed in front of a white home that was covered in vibrant red flowers and vines. The outdoor area was decorated with a single wicker on a small patio. Polina appeared in the center of the image and stared seductively into the camera.

She opted for a nude swimsuit that popped perfectly against her tanned skin. The top boasted a halterneck style that left her slender arms and shoulders bare. It appeared to secure around her back with a set of ties while the bottom portion sat snug on her chest. The model’s defined abs looked picture-perfect, and she added a pair of matching bottoms to her lower half.

The sexy garment had string ties that sat near her hips and accentuated her tiny waist and hips. The front rested a few inches below Polina’s navel, and its high cut allowed her to show off her slender legs. Polina tucked her hands near her sides and showed off her bright yellow manicure for the camera. She did not add any additional accessories to her skin-baring look, aside from what looked like a red hair tie on her right wrist.

The model styled her long, blond locks with a middle part, and her silky tresses fell at her back. A few pieces of highlighted hair fell around the frame of her face and she sported a natural palette of makeup that highlighted her beauty. It looked like she wore defined brows that were a few shades darker than her locks. It looked like she added a few thick coats of mascara and a light eyeliner.

The photo has been wildly popular and has amassed over 156,000 likes and 1,100 comments. Some Instagrammers raved over Polina’s figure while many others wished her a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday. Wishing you all the best!!!” one fan commented follower by a few birthday cake emoji.

“No..you are more and more gorgeous. Beuaty like yours is rare, and i love you,” another Instagrammer added.

“You are not blowing your own trumpet when you say that, you are just being blatantly honest. You are truly gorgeous and hopefully you have a great birthday,” a third commented.