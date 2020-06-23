Nastia Liukin Tugs On Red Gingham Bikini Bottoms In Sultry Snap

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin shared a new bikini snap on Instagram on Tuesday and she quickly raised temperatures with this one. Nastia noted not long ago that she essentially lived for the summer weather and swimsuit season, and now she’s reinforcing that sentiment.

The new photo that Nastia posted showed her wearing a red gingham bikini from the brand Montce. The pin-up inspired top revealed just a hint of cleavage along with a touch of the gymnast’s underboob.

Nastia wore dark sunglasses as she posed for the camera, her lips parted slightly. She had on hoop earrings and a couple of necklaces, along with what appeared to be a pale pink color on her nails. The Olympian’s makeup palette seemed quite subtle, with perhaps a hint of bronzer on her cheeks and little to nothing enhancing her lips.

For this shot, Nastia leaned against a white wall. She had one arm bent and it looked like her fingertips grazed her collarbone, and her other hand grasped the waistband of her bikini bottoms.

Nastia tugged on the waistband of her bikini bottoms, pulling them even higher on her curvy hip than where they’d seemingly originally rested. The photo was cropped to show Nastia from the waist up, her chiseled abs and her incredible physique generating a lot of heat.

In her caption, Nastia pointed out that it is now officially summertime. She said once again that summer is her favorite, and this photo proved that she had no reason to shy away from flaunting what she’s got in a plethora of sexy bikinis.

Thousands of Nastia’s fans liked the post during the first hour that it was live on her page. Some of the gymnast’s followers pointed out that the red gingham bikini gave them a Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz vibe, but obviously Nastia put a sultry spin on it.

“Damn just damn!!!” one fan wrote.

“Smoking hottt,” a follower enthusiastically shared.

“You’re my fave Nastia!!” another fan detailed.

“Sooo pretty Nastia,” someone else declared.

Nastia did not note when or where this photo was taken, but her 1 million followers didn’t appear to care. Whether she is flaunting her long, lean legs, her gymnast’s physique, or something fun and far less sultry, her fans go wild over her sense of style and jaw-dropping figure.

Judging by how much Nastia has hyped her love of summer and the swimsuit season, people may venture a guess that there will be a lot more gorgeous bikini snaps much like this one coming in the days ahead.