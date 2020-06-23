‘Siesta Key’ Fans Blast Sneak Peek Scene, Predict Show Is Done Without Alex Kompothecras

Fans of the MTV reality show are upset that the lead star has been cut out of scenes after he was fired.

Siesta Key fans are not happy with a sneak peek preview of the upcoming episode. One week after it was announced that lead star Alex Kompothecras was fired from the MTV reality show and that his previously filmed scenes will not be shown, fans were fired up over a preview scene that probably wouldn’t have made the cut had Alex’s scenes not been cut out.

In the sneak peek scene, Siesta Key star Kelsey Owens is seen venting to Juliette Porter and another friend about her relationship with on-and-off boyfriend Garrett Miller. Kelsey tells Juliette that she’s getting mixed signals from Garrett and that there are red flags in their relationship. The scene, set in a pumpkin patch, goes on for nearly two-and-a-half minutes before the trio decides that Kelsey won’t solve her problems in a pumpkin patch.

But in the comments to the video of the scene posted on the official Siesta Key Instagram page, fans wrote that no one really cares about Kelsey and Alex’s storyline, especially since the guy behind their original breakup is no longer on the show. Longtime fans may recall that Kelsey cheated on Garrett with Alex in an earlier season of the show.

“No one cares,” one commenter wrote of the scene. “Release the uncut season.”

“Who cares about Kelsey and Garrett?” another wrote. “This show is already boring.”

Others wrote that Siesta Key can’t continue without Alex, and predicted that the remaining cast members should get ready to get canceled. Others asked MTV to add Alex back into the scenes he was cut out of so the show can make more sense.

“No Alex, show is done,” one commenter wrote.

“Without Alex it just does not make sense at all,” another wrote.

Alex has been a star on the MTV reality show since it debuted in 2017, and his father, Gary Kompothecras, is one of the creators of the show and serves as an executive producer. The law student’s firing for alleged past racist social media activity came days after he welcomed his first baby with girlfriend Alyssa Salerno. The couple’s pregnancy news was supposed to be a big part of the season that Alex will now not appear in.

Alex has not publicly commented on his sudden firing from Siesta Key, but his mother, Beth Brosnon-Kompothecras, alluded to it in a Father’s Day post on Instagram. The proud grandmother shared a photo of her family as she posed with her own father, Alex, and Alex’s baby daughter, Alessi.

“Alex Happy First Fathers Day and I wish you many more to come!” the former Siesta Key star’s mom wrote. “You already are a wonderful Daddy to our sweet Alessi! Your Mama is happy and proud. I am overjoyed and nothing in this world can rob me of that!”