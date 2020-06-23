UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Sizzles In Reddish-Brown Bikini: ‘Let The Energy Of The Earth Heal Your Soul’

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer showed off her bikini body as she soaked up some sun on a large rock next do a calm body o water. She wore a sexy reddish-brown bikini while encouraging her followers to heal their souls with the earth’s energy, and they appeared to appreciate her picture and the sentiment.

In the image, Brittney sunned herself atop a large reddish colored rock, and in the background, there were other people on the rocks. She wore a darker reddish-brown bikini with a top that seemed to have gathered material on the sides, and a high waisted bottom that showed off her lean torso and curvy hips and backside. The UFC octagon girl laid on her back with one knee bent, and both toes pointed, to highlight her muscular legs. She slightly arched her back and rested one hand straight above her head and the other wrapped around the top of her head. Brittney’s curly brunette hair laid out on the rock behind her. She accessorized the swimwear with a pair of dark sunglasses and a bracelet around one wrist. It wasn’t clear if she wore any makeup, but her full lips and hose could be seen in profile in the image.

In her caption, Brittney encouraged others to take advantage of the earth’s energy to help heal their souls. Her fans shared the love with more than 10,400 hitting the like button, and at least 125 left a comment. Many used the flame and heart emoji to express that they loved the hot look. Many also took note of the location indicated in Brittney’s post — The Crack at Wet Beaver Creek. The model even responded to one fan to confirm that was indeed the name.

“Wait… there’s a WET BEAVER CREEK!!! Uhhhhhhhhh!!! Oh, and as always BP,” wrote one fan.

“@xavshred haha yessss!” she replied

“You are absolutely beautiful. I give you big kisses. I wish you a very nice day, take care of you, my beautiful,” praised a second devotee.

“Wow, what an incredibly breathtaking beautiful, beautiful view,” a third follower gushed.

“Love this caption, Brittney. Thank you for always spreading positive vibes!!” praised a third fan who included a red heart eye emoji.

Last month The Inquisitr reported that Brittney showed off her strong legs in a pair of light denim Daisy Dukes, and in that post, the UFC ring girl also appeared to enjoy the sunshine, leaving a yellow sun emoji in her caption.