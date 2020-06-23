Instagram Model Julia Muniz Flaunts Cleavage In Polka Dot Swimsuit For Latest Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz delighted fans with a steamy swimsuit snap for her most recent upload. For the post, she sported a polka dot suit that embellished her assets while striking a sultry pose.

The Brazilian, who is well-known for her surfing ability, lamented her pre-COVID way of life in this snap which appeared to be a throwback. Muniz was photographed from the chest up in the photo that highlighted her curves and angelic face.

The 21-year-old tilted her head to the right while her hands were raised and clasped the thin straps of her swimsuit. Muniz wore her long brown hair down and wavy, and she had a wreath of pink, orange and white flowers on top of her head. She kept her mouth slightly agape and flashed a sensual glance at the camera. Her lips appeared to be covered with a light-pink gloss.

Muniz rocked an orange bathing suit with white polka dots. The bottom was unseen, but the top hugged onto her body and had straps which criss-crossed leading down from the cups. There were thin straps that wrapped around her neck. This top accentuated Muniz’s cleavage, which was on full display for her fans. The color of the suit complemented the surfer’s tanned complexion. She tagged her modelling agency and a California-based photographer in the pic. Muniz included a caption that mentioned being eager to return to “island life.”

The model uploaded the snap for her 754,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, and many of them flocked to the spicy image as more than 21,000 found their way to the “like” button in just over five hours after it was posted. She received over 160 comments as fans left compliments for the Brazilian in both English and Portuguese. Fellow well-known surfers Felicity Palmateer and Nicole Pacelli responded with heart-eye emoji. Muniz’s replies were flooded with those and fire emoji.

“Wow angel on earth,” a fan commented.

“And God created woman,” one admirer wrote.

“And the islanders miss you,” a follower replied in response to the caption.

“This picture is incredible,” another wrote while adding a bomb emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Muniz showcased her athletic backside in a swimsuit post. She kept her face hidden with her back to the camera in the two-photo set. The model wore a black one-piece while she laid on large rocks next to the water. Her body was glistening from the water, and the soaked suit wrapped against her fit figure. Viewers were treated to an eyeful of her booty.