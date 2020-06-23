Mel Gibson Responds To Winona Ryder’s Claims That He Made Homophobic, Anti-Semitic Remarks In Front Of Her

Gibson denied the allegation categorically.

A representative for Mel Gibson has responded to allegations brought forth by Winona Ryder suggesting that Gibson made homophobic and anti-semitic remarks in front of her. In the statement, the rep said that there was no truth to Ryder’s claims, according to Hollywood Life.

“This is 100% untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she’s lying about it now. Also, she lied about him trying to apologize to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him,” the rep said.

The allegations Ryder made resurfaced during an interview with The Sunday Times. During the interview, the Heathers actress was asked about occasions when she’d experienced anti-semitism in Hollywood. She proceeded to detail an alleged encounter with Gibson at a Hollywood party.

During the encounter, Ryder said that she was with a friend who was gay and that Gibson allegedly asked the man if he would get AIDS from being near him. She continued, saying that the subject of Judaism came up, and Gibson allegedly asked her: “‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?'”

Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

The question is a reference to the incinerated bodies of Jews who were killed in Nazi concentration camps. Ryder said that Gibson tried to apologize for the comments after the party. Ryder has made a very similar claim in the past. In a 2010 GQ profile, she told the same story and suggested at the time that she didn’t know what Gibson was referring to when he allegedly made the anti-semitic remark.

This is not the only incident in which Gibson has expressed anti-semitic sentiments. When he was arrested for a DUI in 2006, he reportedly said that “The Jews” were responsible for “all the wars in the world.” After the incident, the Mad Max actor apologized, saying that there shouldn’t be any excuse for anyone who expresses anti-semitic remarks.

“I want to apologize specifically to everyone in the Jewish community for the vitriolic and harmful words that I said to a law enforcement officer the night I was arrested on a DUI charge,” the statement continued.

Ryder also detailed other incidents of antisemitism that she’d experienced in Hollywood. On one occasion, she said that after someone discovered that she was Jewish, they were shocked because of how beautiful she was. On another, she was told that she looked “too Jewish” to be part of a normal American family.