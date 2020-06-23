Kourtney Kardashian And Addison Rae Rock Silky Robes In TikTok Video

The two stars reenacted a scene from 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'

Kourtney Kardashian teamed up with Addison Rae to create a TikTok video that was a massive hit on the popular social media platform.

On Monday, Kourtney, 41, uploaded the video to her account. It showed her and Addison, 19, reenacting a scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As reported by E! News, the moment they chose to recreate was from Season 15 of the show. Kourtney was in the process of having her eggs frozen, and she was talking to her friend Larsa Pippen about getting hormone shots.

Addison and Kourtney wore outfits that were both casual and luxurious. They were clad in matching silky bathrobes with black feather trim around the sleeves. Addison’s was blush pink, while Kourtney’s was powder blue. Both women wore their dark hair down.

Kourtney had a cocktail glass in one hand, and she really got into her performance as she mouthed along with the audio from the KUWTK episode. She played herself, while Addison lip-synced Larsa’s lines.

“I mean, I feel fine. I just cry myself to sleep every night,” Kourtney said in the recording.

“Yeah, that’s totally normal,” Larsa replied.

Kourtney and Addison appeared to be sitting on a white bed or couch. Kourtney didn’t reveal where or when the video was filmed, but a previous dance video that the two women collaborated on looked like it was shot inside Kourtney’s massive walk-in closet.

Kourtney’s KUWTK reenactment with Addison quickly became the most popular video on her TikTok account. Since it was initially uploaded, it has racked up over 1.2 million likes and 7,500 comments. Many of the responses to the video came from fans of Addison who were impressed that she was hanging out with Kourtney.

“It’s crazy how not even a year ago Addison was just a normal person that would watch kuwtk. Now she just casually hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian,” read one response to the video.

“Addison really living her best life,” another fan wrote.

“Addison doing big things,” a third admirer remarked.

A number of fans also suggested that Addison and Kourtney looked like sisters.

“Addison already looks like a Kardashian so she could be mistaken for one,” read one comment.

While she might be a popular reality show star with a large number of fans, Kourtney’s follower count of 1.8 million on TikTok pales in comparison to that of Addison, who can boast having over 47 million followers. Because she’s been hanging out with Kourtney, some of Addison’s fans have suggested that she might be preparing to use her social media success to launch a reality TV career.