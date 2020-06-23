Laura Amy Is A Total Hottie In Short White Dress For ‘Date Night’

Laura Amy wowed her 854,000 Instagram followers with her latest post. The Australian model published a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a skimpy white mini dress that showcased her ample assets and killer figure.

In the first photo, Laura stood beside a bed in what looked like a hotel room. She posed in the middle of the frame, angling her body to the side. She stood with her legs apart and positioned her left foot forward. She raised her right hand to the side of her face and placed her other hand on her bag. She looked into the lens and gave a small smile.

In the second snap, the model’s pose was similar to the previous shot. However, she placed her left hand down and rested it on her thigh. The bright light from the sunset was also evident in the window behind her and caused a lens flare. You can see Laura’s saucy snaps here.

Laura rocked an extremely short dress, made of ribbed, cotton fabric. It had a turtleneck design that covered her cleavage from view, but Laura decided to spice things up and ditched her bra. As a result, her buxom curves were visible from beneath the garment. The length of the piece reached her upper thighs — just below her curvy behind.

It also boasted long sleeves that were perfect for the Winter season in Australia, but she left her legs bare and wore no pants or leggings. She matched her dress with a black crossbody Prada bag, which she wore over her body.

Laura enhanced her beauty with cosmetics and tied her black hair up in a bun. The makeup application appeared to consist of a full-coverage foundation, freshly-groomed eyebrows, eyeshadow, eyeliner, and thick mascara. She also seemed to have applied bronzer, a hint of blush, and pink lipstick. She accessorized with a pair of oversized hoop earrings and a bangle.

In the caption, Laura mentioned about her evening plans, adding a white heart emoji at the end of the post. She also tagged her outfit sponsor Fashion Nova.

The latest social media share has been liked over 14,800 times and received 300-plus comments. Many of her online admirers and followers flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages. A lot raved about her body, while others talked about her daring style.

“Girl!!! You are something else!” one of her fans wrote.

“You are so hot! I can’t deal with you,” gushed another admirer.

“You are as special as the snowflake falling into the world. God made you incredibly special. Pure beauty,” a third follower wrote.