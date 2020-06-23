Mathilde Tantot Goes Braless In Wet White Top While Posing In A Pond With Her Dog

On Tuesday, June 23, French model Mathilde Tantot shared a suggestive Instagram post with her 7.1 million followers. The pictures, which push the boundaries of the social media platform’s community guidelines regarding nudity, can be viewed here.

In the photos, the 25-year-old posed in a pond with numerous trees in the background at an undisclosed location. She decided to go braless in a wet white crop top, leaving little to the imagination. Mathilde also sported a pair of barely-there black bike shorts. The risque ensemble put her incredible curves and flat stomach on full display. The Instagram star finished off the sexy look with sizable hoop earrings and numerous rings.

The blonde styled her luscious locks in loose waves and a deep middle part. While she did not appear to be wearing any makeup, she still managed to look absolutely radiant.

In the first image, the model stood with her legs seemingly submerged in the water and placed one of her hands on her stomach. She looked off into the distance, as she parted her full lips. Mathilde altered her position for the following photo by turning her body away from the photographer, flaunting her toned derriere. She rested her chin on her shoulder and gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. Her dog can be seen swimming next to her.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that where she lives has been experiencing warmer weather. She also advertised for the clothing retailer Fashion Nova, insinuating that is where she received her ensemble.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 400,000 likes. Many of Mathilde’s admirers also proceeded to compliment her in the comments section.

“You are an incredibly hot, beautiful, sexy woman,” wrote a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“[Y]ou’re so perfect,” added a different devotee.

“You look beautiful @mathidtantot,” remarked another follower.

“Always such a beautiful and sexy angel pure perfection,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Mathilde engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading pictures, in which she wore a sheer bra. That post, however, has since been removed from Instagram.