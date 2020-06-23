Lyna Perez Goes Braless Under Unbuttoned Sweater, Shows Off Major Cleavage

Internet sensation Lyna Perez stunned fans around the world with a smoking-hot new photo of herself on social media on Tuesday, June 23. The bombshell shared the post with her 5.2 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly became a hit just minutes after going live.

The 27-year-old model was seemingly photographed indoors for the image, as a large marble wall filled the background behind her. Lyna stole the show as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing with her hips propped out while she playfully tugged on her top She also exuded a sexy vibe as she pouted and stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair, which featured a few blond highlights, was parted in the middle and styled straight as it cascaded down her back and around her shoulders.

She also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup for the snapshot, glamming up her overall appearance. The application seemingly included foundation, highlighter, bronzer, blush, eyeshadow, eyeliner, sculpted eyebrows, and pink lipstick.

It was her killer curves, however, that took center stage in the photo, as she showcased them with a very-revealing ensemble.

She opted for a gray button-up sweater with black detailing that did not leave much to the imagination as she went braless underneath. The tight garment also displayed a great deal of Lyna’s cleavage, as she had left it unbuttoned. Further on display was the model’s slim core, as it was quite cropped, reaching just below her ribcage.

She paired the top with a matching pair of shorts. The shorts were equally as revealing as they barely covered the model’s derriere, showcasing her curvaceous hips, thighs, and legs. The shorts also featured a high-waisted design that again drew eyes towards her tiny midriff.

Lyna did not reveal exactly where she was photographed for the post, but was likely in her residence.

In the caption, she asked her fans to rate her outfit between one and 10.

The sizzling content was received with a large amount of support from many fans, amassing more than 41,000 likes in just an hour after going live. An additional 1,000 followers also took to the comments section to compliment her on her body, good looks, and ensemble.

“You look awesome,” one social media user commented.

“Wow so pretty,” a second fan added.

“Definitely 10 mami,” a third admirer chimed in.

Lyna has taken to social media to share a number of sultry updates lately. On June 21, she left fans breathless after rocking a number of revealing outfits for a promotional Bang Energy video, per The Inquisitr.