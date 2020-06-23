Nina Serebrova Is Smoking Hot In Red Lace Bra & Miniskirt

Nina Serebrova’s latest Instagram update featured her looking smoking hot in a revealing red ensemble that got her fans to talking. The model shared a set of pictures that saw her rocking a lace bra and a skintight miniskirt.

Nina’s post consisted of two photos that saw her soaking up some sun while she sat outside on a bench. Beside her was a handbag with the word “love” across the front next to a glittery, red heart. The geotag for the update indicated that the model was in Miami’s Design District for the photoshoot.

The model was somewhat scantily clad for a day out on the town, wearing a bright red lace bra along with the skirt. The bra featured underwire half-cups that exposed plenty of her cleavage. Her skirt was a made of satin fabric, and it had a high waist that accentuated her slender midsection.

In the first snap, Nina tilted her head toward the sky with her eyes closed. She ran one hand through her hair as she smiled. Her legs were crossed, drawing the eye to her curvy hips and toned thighs.

The model was looking at the camera in the second shot. Her lips were slightly parted as she placed one hand near the side of her head. The pose showed off her cleavage and flat abs.

Nina wore her raven-hued tresses parted off-center and styled straight. Her makeup application appeared to include shaped brows, thick eyelashes, and blush on her cheeks. Sh also wore a bold red gloss on her lips. She sported a pale pink polish on her long nails. She accessorized with a gold, chunky necklace, a pair of hoop earrings and a ring.

In the post’s caption, she mentioned wearing read while also tagging online retailer Fashion Nova.

Her fans seemed to approve of the pictures, and many left flattering comments.

“Literally one of the prettiest and most beautiful ladies this world has been blessed with,” one Instagram user gushed.

“You can wear anything, or nothing for that matter, & look good,” joked a second admirer.

“My limited vocabulary wouldn’t do you or the way you look in that dress from @fashionova justice,” a third fan quipped.

“You always look the best in red. Definitely your color,” a fourth follower commented.

Nina never seems to disappoint her 2.8 million followers. With snapshots that captured her looking sexy in everything from mini dresses to bikinis, she is sure to boast 3 million followers before long.