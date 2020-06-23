Suzy Cortez Rocks Camo Booty Shorts During Sweat Session

Brazilian bombshell Suzy Cortez added another hot photo to her feed that captured her in the middle of a sweat session. The sexy new image was shared on her page a few hours ago, much to the delight of Suzy’s 2.2 million fans.

The sizzling shot captured the babe in a gym. Suzy did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she was surrounded by workout equipment. The facility boasted several weight machines and a pair of black-and-yellow resistance bands. Suzy posed in profile and gave her eager audience a great glimpse of her sculpted body. The model bent one leg at her knee and touched her toes to the floor. Suzy popped her posterior and back out while she rested her right arm near her side. Suzy used the opposite arm to hold her cellphone to ensure that she got the perfect angle to snap the selfie.

Suzy sported skimpy attire for her outing in the gym and made sure that her fans were treated to a view of the total package. She sported two bras that fit tightly on her chest, including a black one that showcased her bust. She wore an orange sports bra on top and tucked the bottom of it under her chest. Suzy showed off her tatted arms and sculpted midsection, both of which were entirely bronze.

The bottom portion of Suzy’s outfit was just as revealing, and she rocked a pair of incredibly short camo spandex while flaunting her toned and tanned stems. The garment had ties on the sides, and its strings fell to her upper thigh. Suzy completed her gym-chic look with a pair of white sneakers and socks to match. She did not appear to be wearing any jewelry, but she sported a pair of earbuds so she could listen to some tunes at the gym.

The model pulled her long, brunette tresses back in a messy ponytail, and her hair tumbled down her back. Most of Suzy’s face was covered by her cellphone, but it looked like she wore defined brows and mascara.

The image attracted over 8,000 likes and 85 comments in a matter of hours.

“Very very very beautiful legs,” one follower complimented with a few flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Nice legs,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“You are so amazing,” another social media user added with a few hearts.

