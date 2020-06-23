Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Athletic Figure In A Strapless Bikini

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders showcased her chiseled midsection in a playful video for her latest Instagram update. For the clip, she laid on the beach in a strapless bikini that embellished her assets while her fiancee balanced a ball on her rock-hard abs.

The fitness model has shared several videos on the beach while vacationing with her fiancee Dave Oancea – who is known as “Vegas Dave” – and she continued that trend with this short vid. Sonders laid on the shore of a beach, and although she kept her face covered for the footage, there was plenty of eye candy for her followers.

Similar to other recent beach side uploads, the 32-year-old tagged her location as Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Sonders laid with her back in the sand and had her left arm raised behind her, while her right hand held a wide-brim white hat over her face. The model rocked a bright-pink two-piece. Her top was strapless and gave fans a clear glimpse of her ample cleavage. The bottoms were high-waist and helped embellish her toned legs.

In the video, Vegas Dave stood over top of Sonders and balanced a soft football around her navel. The pro gambler had his dark hair slicked back and sported a pair of red and black board shorts. He spun the football around like a top while he walked away. Sonders tagged her fiancee in the clip, and included a caption that jokingly referenced her defined midsection.

The television personality uploaded the vid Tuesday afternoon for her 475,000 Instagram followers, and more than 1,500 showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button in just over two hours after the post went live. Sonders’ comment section was littered with fire emoji. Many fans expressed their support for the engaged couple.

“I love u guys so much for real,” a supportive follower wrote.

“He’s the luckiest man,” an Instagram user responded while adding a heart-eye emoji.

Several fans threw jabs directed at Vegas Dave’s physique.

“I assume you’re talking about Dave with abs of steel,” one replied.

“Vegas Dave’s spare tire?” another asked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders flaunted her sculpted midsection in a recent bikini snap. She rocked a black swimsuit that appeared to be leather while she posed against a wall, and the sun cast a giant silhouette. The light helped to accentuate her abs, while the black top showcased her generous bust. That post garnered more than 7,000 likes from her loyal fans.