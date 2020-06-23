Nata Lee Goes Braless In Sheer White Crop Top

On Tuesday, June 23, Russian model Nata Lee uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 5.3 million followers to enjoy. The provocative photos can be found here.

The pictures showed the 21-year-old posing on paved steps in front of a building. Gorgeous green foliage can be seen in the background. She sizzled in an all-white outfit that featured a knotted blouse and skintight jeans. Nata opted to go braless under her sheer top, leaving little to the imagination. The revealing ensemble accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. The model kept the sexy look simple and accessorized with only a pair of oversized glasses.

Nata styled her honey-colored hair in tousled curls and a deep side part. While she did not appear to be wearing any makeup, she still managed to look absolutely radiant. The model did sport a white-tip French manicure, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, the professional DJ stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. She lowered her gaze and smiled sweetly. Nata altered her position for the following photo by bending one of her knees and turning her head to look off into the distance.

In the caption, the social media sensation urged her followers to experience life “to its fullest.” She also tagged her secondary Instagram account.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Wow what a stunning figure you have,” wrote a fan.

“You look pretty in this picture today @natalee.007!! Picture #2 is my favorite,” added a different devotee.

“Stunning so beautiful,” said another admirer, adding a string of kissing face and red heart emoji to the comment.

“So beautiful like always, sexy and hot,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Nata has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Recently, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore black lingerie and matching thigh-high stockings. That post has been liked over 450,000 times since it was shared.