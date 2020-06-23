Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds’ New Boyfriend Is Being Accused Of Dating Her Because ‘She’s Famous’

Meghan King Edmonds' new relationship is being targeted with a new rumor.

Is Meghan King Edmonds being used by her new man?

One month after the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member went public with boyfriend Christian Schauf, the owner of Unchartered Supply Co. and a Utah native, a report from Life & Style magazine claims that when it comes to Christian’s interest in the mother of three, he may have ulterior motives for dating her.

“Christian is only dating her because she’s famous, and he wants to be famous, too,” a source close to the CEO revealed to the magazine, according to a June 23 report from All About the Real Housewives. “Christian loves the attention!”

While Meghan and Christian have only been dating one another for a few months, Christian has been seen on Meghan’s Instagram feed on a number of occasions and has also appeared in several of her Instagram Stories. In fact, in one particular video shared on Meghan’s Instagram Stories days ago, Christian was seen holding one of the 2-year-old twins she shares with her former husband, Jim Edmonds, as their 3-year-old daughter, Aspen, stood beside him.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have seen, Meghan took her kids to Utah earlier this month to visit with Christian and they seemed to take a liking to him right away. Still, according to the report, Meghan could be headed for heartbreak wth Christian.

“Meghan deserves to be happy,” said the source. “But Christian probably wouldn’t be with her if she was a nobody.”

The Life & Style magazine report went on to say that when it comes to Meghan’s thoughts about her relationship with Christian, she appears to be over the moon and recently said that she is looking forward to creating new experiences with her boyfriend and seeing where life takes them.

While Meghan isn’t currently featured on a television show, she appeared in a full-time position on The Real Housewives of Orange County for three seasons and has appeared in a cameo role in the years since she exited the show to focus on expanding her family with her now-estranged husband Jim.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan recently opened up about the way in which she moved on from her heart-wrenching split from Jim at the end of last year, which came after he was accused of being unfaithful on more than one occasion.

“When I knew I had worked through my pain to the point where it wouldn’t define me or scar me but instead teach me, I knew I was ready to really date,” she shared on her blog.