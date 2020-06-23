‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Wednesday: Stephanie Unleashes On Brooke About Pregnancy With Deacon

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Wednesday, June 24, shows a classic interaction between Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). The episode, which first aired on May 13, 2002, earned Flannery her third Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Series in 2003, per Soaps.

Longtime viewers know that Lang and Flannery, two original cast members, were one of the “power couples” and mainstays of the shows. This must-see episode shows Brooke at one of her most vulnerable moments and Stephanie lording Brooke’s faults over her. However, Stephanie forced Brooke to do some introspection and take accountability for her own actions.

The soap opera was the first series to begin shooting last week. Fans can expect new episodes from mid-July. This week, The Bold and the Beautiful focuses on epic Daytime Emmy Award-winning scenes.

Brooke, Pregnant With Deacon’s Baby

One of the most-talked-about The Bold and the Beautiful storylines, is the sordid tale of Brooke and Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). She slept with her daughter’s husband and became pregnant with his child. At the time, Bridget Forrester (then – Jennifer Finnegan) was blissfully unaware of the fact that her mother and husband were having a torrid affair behind her back.

In typical Brooke fashion, she was torn between lust for her son-in-law and guilt at betraying her daughter. She was horrified when she found out that she was pregnant.

At the same time, Whip Jones (Rick Hearst) had asked Brooke to marry him. Brooke had some major decisions to make.

Stephanie Forces Brooke To See Herself For Who She Is

After catching Brooke and Deacon kissing, Stephanie figured out that she was having her son-in-law’s child. Of course, Brooke denied it at first, but Stephanie forced the truth out of her.

The Forrester matriarch unleashed all hell on Brooke. She swore that she would have murdered Brooke herself if she wasn’t pregnant. Stephanie wouldn’t let Brooke destroy Bridget’s life because of her selfishness. She ordered Brooke to marry Whip.

Stephanie lost it with Brooke when she tried to play the victim. She pulled her to the mirror and demanded that she take a look at herself in the mirror. When Brooke told her that she couldn’t dictate her life, Stephanie listed all the women who Brooke destroyed. Stephanie swore she wouldn’t let her destroy Bridget’s life too.

Stephanie told Brooke that she would truly be a monster if she put her own needs ahead of those of her children. Brooke pleaded with Stephanie and sobbed that she didn’t know if she could. But Stephanie’s will of steel prevailed and she made it clear that Brooke would become Mrs. Whip Jones.