Chloe Saxon Goes Full Bombshell In A Tight White Bodysuit & Thigh-High Sparkling Mesh Boots

Chloe Saxon treated her fans to another steamy Instagram update on Tuesday afternoon. The model showcased her hourglass curves while posing seductively for the camera. See Chloe’s latest post here.

In the sexy snaps, Chloe went full bombshell as she rocked a skintight white bodysuit. The garment boasted long sleeves and a low cut neckline that flashed her massive cleavage. It also clung tightly to her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips.

The outfit accentuated her long, lean legs, while putting her round booty on full display in the process. Chloe accessorized the style with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a dainty chain around her neck. She also sported a pair of thigh-high silver metallic mesh heeled boots.

In the first photo, Chloe sat in front of a white wall and showed off her booty. In the second snap, she bent her knees and rested her elbow on her leg. The third photo featured her stretching one leg out and giving a sultry stare into the camera. In the final shot, she arched her back and wore a seductive expression on her face.

Chloe had her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail that rested high on top of her head. The long locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Chloe’s 759,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post. Fans clicked the like button on the upload more than 4,800 times within the first 30 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section to leave over 160 messages.

“Sensational poses by an exquisitely sexy woman,” one follower gushed.

“Such a babe,” another remarked.

“If you have any more pics in this outfit plz lmk!!!!” a third comment read.

“Perfection,” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a tight snakeskin-print bikini. That post also proved to be popular. To date, the pics have racked up more than 19,000 likes and over 360 comments.