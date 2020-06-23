Dana Hamm Looks Fierce In Tight Crop Top & Cat Panties: ‘Rawr’

Dana Hamm is known by her 1+ million Instagram fans for squeezing her body into some of the tightest outfits she can find. On Tuesday, the model delighted her followers with a snapshot that featured her wearing an incredibly tight crop top and a pair of panties with a cat face printed on the front.

The popular model’s post consisted of a single photo that captured her standing against a beige, jacquard curtain. She gave the camera a fierce look as she struck a sexy pose.

Dana’s top was made from a gold, shimmery gold fabric. It was also sheer, giving her fans a nice look at her cleavage. It had thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neck. Her panties were a classic bikini style with side straps that she wore pulled high on her hips. The influencer also wore a pair of thick, cream-colored thigh-high socks that featured pom-poms on the sides. She completed her look a chunky pendant necklace. She also held a plaid jacket over her shoulder.

The model stood with one leg in front of the other, emphasizing her curvy hips and toned thighs. The pose also put her tight abs on display. She wore a a serious expression on her face as she placed one hand on one side of her panties.

Dana’s long, highlighted hair was parted on one side, and it fell in loose curls over one shoulder. She appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that included smoky eye shadow, thick eyelashes and eyeliner. Her cheeks were also contoured, and she wore a nude shade on her lips. She also wore a pale pink polish on her long nails.

Dana kept the caption short, writing a lion growl along with several cat emoji.

Her fans seemed to love the snap, and many took a moment to compliment her.

“Your beauty is fierce like a tiger… and I love fierce women,” one admirer commented.

“Definitely one of the sexiest women on the planet!” gushed a second Instagram user.

“Absolutely awesome look and sexy body gorgeous lady,” a third follower wrote.

“Your so damn bad!!! Looking to hot ill [sic] make this my background on my phone,” quipped a fourth fan.

Dana seems to enjoy flaunting her voluptuous curves on social media as much as her followers seem to enjoy looking at them. Earlier this month, she looked smoking hot in a neon green bikini while she sat outside.