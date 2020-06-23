Stassie Karanikolaou Sips Wine In Her Backyard While Rocking Sheer Yellow Lingerie

Stassie Karanikolaou heated things up on her Instagram page this week with a gorgeous new series of snaps that have quickly become a hit among her 8.5 million followers.

The sizzling upload hit the model’s page on Monday and included two photos that captured her enjoying a glass of wine in her backyard. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day outside, however, a towering tree above Stassie provided her some shade from its harsh rays. The rest of the outdoor space was filled with other vibrant greenery, giving the duo of shots a slight jungle vibe.

As usual, the 23-year-old was dressed to impress for the impromptu camera session in a scanty ensemble that perfectly suited her famous curves. She opted for a sexy teddy from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie line that was made of a sheer yellow material that hugged her hourglass silhouette in all of the right ways. The piece had a low-cut neckline that exposed an eyeful of Stassie’s ample cleavage, which was further accentuated by its underwire-style cups.

The lingerie’s daringly short length was also of note; it hit just at Stassie’s upper thighs and showcased an ample portion of her bronzed legs. It also featured a small zipper down the middle that spanned from the model’s chest down to her navel, keeping the garment snug on her body to highlight her flat midsection, curvy hips, and trim waist.

Stassie added a single gold bracelet to give her racy outfit a hint of bling that didn’t take too much attention away from her dangerous curves. She wore her newly-brunette tresses in long, loose waves that were parted in the middle and cascaded over her shoulders, and sported a full face of makeup to make her striking features pop. The application looked to include a light brown lipstick, red blush, shimmering highlighter, and mascara.

The double-pic update fared extremely well with fans, who have double-tapped it more than 884,000 times since it went live 19 hours ago. Hundreds flocked to the comments section to leave compliments for Kylie Jenner’s best friend as well.

“Your body is flawless,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Stassie was “a true goddess.”

“So beautiful and stunning,” a third follower gushed.

“Literally perfect,” declared a fourth admirer.

Stassie is hardly shy about showing off her phenomenal figure on social media. She often entertains her fans by showing some skin in skimpy lingerie, as well as scanty swimwear. from her endless bikini collection as well as lingerie.

Another recent share from the star saw her leaving little to the imagination in a strapless blue bikini. That post proved to be another huge hit, earning over 995,000 likes and 4,301 comments to date.