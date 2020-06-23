Angela Simmons Shows Off Her Strength & Curves During Early Sunrise Workout

Growing Up Hip Hop star Angela Simmons was up quite early on Tuesday morning to get in an intense workout. She shared both a video and a still photo via her Instagram page on Tuesday morning and her followers were definitely impressed.

Angela’s sunrise workout was with boxer and personal trainer Simeon “Candyman” Hardy, the same person she worked out with during another session last week. For Tuesday morning’s workout session, Angela apparently was moving and sweating at 5 a.m., intent on starting off her day on a great note.

The first Instagram post showed Angela doing a stretch outdoors, seemingly in an open park area with a baseball field behind her. She wore her long, dark tresses in a ponytail and had a yellow bandana keeping any stray wisps off of her face.

She kept her workout outfit practical, wearing a white tank top over what appeared to be a yellow workout bra. She covered her legs in skintight burgundy leggings and chose black high top sneakers to complete the look.

The initial photo showed Angela mid-lunge, her arms raised above her head and her hands clasped together. The stretch showcased Angela’s curvy booty and built legs, and she certainly embraced the early-morning workout vibe she said she was feeling.

The second Instagram post showed Angela in a video doing some boxing moves with Candyman. The two-minute video was a compilation of moves she went through during this session and she appeared to be makeup-free and covered in sweat.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star worked through some crunches, plenty of punches, and a number of leg lifts during the short video. Angela was obviously pushed hard in this session it wasn’t hard to see why she had worked up such an intense sweat.

The video post had been viewed nearly 190,000 times within about five hours and the stretching photo garnered a lot of love by receiving about 30,000 likes. More than 600 comments rolled in between the two posts and people were impressed by Angela’s intensity and built physique.

“Looking great Beautiful Queen,” one person wrote on her stretching post.

“Booty on fleek,” another follower noted.

“Yes!!! Built not bought!! Love it!! Great job!!!! Motivation for real!!!” a fan praised on her video post.

“Love it, you are keeping me motivated,” someone else wrote.

Angela’s workout posts showed her following her mantra of building her impressive figure rather than buying it. She’s shared a number of videos and photos in recent weeks flaunting those hard-earned curves and her 6.6 million followers cannot get enough of them.