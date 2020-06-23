Anthony Fauci Breaks With Donald Trump, Says He Was Never Asked To Slow Coronavirus Testing

Doctor Anthony Fauci told House members at a hearing on Tuesday that neither he nor other health officials were told to slow down testing for the novel coronavirus. The government’s top infectious disease expert’s statement comes just hours after President Donald Trump suggested that he had requested fewer tests to improve the number of cases in the U.S.

As Axios reports, Trump has frequently criticized testing, saying that it makes the U.S. look bad when more tests are completed because more cases of the disease are found. At Saturday’s rally, Trump told the assembled crowd in Tusla that he had asked his team to slow testing down.

In the following days, the White House pushed back on concerns over Trump’s statement, saying that his comments were meant as a joke, were tongue-in-cheek, or were made as a way to point out the hypocrisy in the media.

But Trump said on Tuesday when asked if the comment was a joke, “I don’t kid.”

He also tweeted on Tuesday morning, seemingly reiterating his comments.

“With smaller testing we would show fewer cases!” he wrote.

But Fauci denied that he had ever been told to slow down testing and said that he wasn’t aware of anyone else being told to do so. Instead, he said that the opposite is true as testing ramps up.

“I and my colleagues, to my knowledge, I know that none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing. That is just a fact. In fact, we will be doing more testing as you have heard from the admiral,” he said. “We will specifically identify people to isolate and contact trace, but more surveillance if you want to get your arms around and understand exactly what is going on in community spread. We are going to be doing more testing, not less.”

Fauci also said earlier this week that a the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 in many states is not due to an increase in testing, despite the president’s claims.

So far in the U.S., there have been 2.3 million confirmed cases of the disease and over 120,000 deaths. Many states, such as Arizona, Texas, and Florida, have seen a dramatic increase in the disease in recent days.

Testing is expected to increase as cases do, with 40-50 million a month to be conducted by the fall, in contrast to the 12 million tests that the country is currently running each month.