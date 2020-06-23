NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Completing Brooklyn’s ‘Big 3’ In Hypothetical Nets-Spurs Blockbuster Deal

The successful acquisition of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant last summer has undeniably turned the Brooklyn Nets from an average playoff team to a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference. However, though they are yet to see their roster at its full strength, rumors are circulating that the Nets are still eyeing to make major upgrades by targeting a third superstar in the 2020 NBA offseason. In the past months, the Nets have already been linked to several NBA superstars who could potentially be available on the trade market this fall, including All-Star shooting guard DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs.

In his recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of one offseason trade every NBA team should consider this fall. For the Nets, Swartz suggested that they may consider offering a trade package that includes Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie to the Spurs in exchange for DeRozan. Before pushing through with the trade, the Spurs would first need to convince DeRozan to opt into his $27.7 million player option for the 2020-21 NBA season.

“DeRozan brings a combination of scoring, playmaking and playoff experience to a Nets team that should be one of the NBA’s best in 2020-21. He would need to opt in to his $27.7 million player option for the trade to work, but the chance to play alongside two of the game’s greatest talents may be too much to pass up. Brooklyn’s new starting lineup of Kyrie Irving, DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen may be the best in the East.”

DeRozan may currently don’t possess the No. 1 skill needed in the modern NBA, but he could still help the Nets become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference next season and would enable them to create their own “Big Three” with Irving and Durant. DeRozan’s playoff experience would be highly valued on the Nets’ team that hasn’t advanced to the second round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs since 2014.

DeRozan may haven’t shown a strong indication that he already wants out of San Antonio, but at this point in his NBA career, he would definitely prefer to play for a legitimate title contender. Though it would force him to make a huge adjustment with his game, joining forces with Irving and Durant in Brooklyn would give DeRozan a legitimate chance of winning his first NBA championship title.

Meanwhile, the proposed trade deal is undeniably a no-brainer for the Spurs. Aside from preventing themselves from losing DeRozan as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, the Spurs would be acquiring two intriguing players in LeVert and Dinwiddie who could both be part of the next title-contending team that they would try to build in San Antonio.