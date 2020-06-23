Victoria Villarroel Shows Off Killer Figure In White Lace Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Social media star Victoria Villarroel sent fans around the world into a frenzy on social media after she shared a new image of herself on Monday, June 22. The 27-year-old beauty took to Instagram to share the revealing snap with her 1.2 million followers, and it quickly became a hit.

The Venezuelan television personality, who is famously known for being Kylie Jenner’s former personal assistant on Life Of Kylie, was photographed inside of a staircase. Victoria took center stage as she stood directly in front of the camera, posing with her hips propped out and her left hand on the handrail. She further exuded a sexy vibe as she pouted with her mouth parted and directed her gaze straight at the camera’s lens.

Her long brunette hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back in natural-looking, messy waves.

Victoria also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup for the image — a move that elevated her natural beauty and glammed up her look overall. The application seemingly included a full coverage foundation, blush, sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, a bold eyeliner, mascara, and a nude lipstick.

Despite her good looks, though, it was her killer curves that easily stole the show in the photo, as she flaunted them with a revealing lingerie.

She opted for a white teddy which featured a floral lace design and two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her figure. The cups, in particular, helped her to display a great deal of cleavage. Also on show were her curvaceous hips and pert derriere.

She finished the look off with only a simple necklace, as the ensemble was quite eye-catching on its own.

Victoria did not indicate where she was photographed, but was likely inside her residence for the photo.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she simply tagged Savage X Fenty, a brand founded by Rihanna that she is an ambassador for.

The sizzling snapshot was met with an immense amount of support and approval from fans, garnering more than 132,000 likes since going live late Monday night. Additionally, more than 500 followers headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her curves, beauty, and daring ensemble.

“Sexy,” one fan added.

“Why do you have to be so perfect,” a second admirer proclaimed.

“You’re beautiful,” a third individual chimed in.

Victoria is no stranger to showing off her flawless figure in Savage X Fenty lingerie. On June 16, she stunned in a black matching bra-and-pantry set, per The Inquisitr. The image has accumulated more than 215,000 likes.